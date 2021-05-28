MLW announces a new signing

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce the signing of Alex Kane.

Round 2 of the 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night featuring Alex Kane being the first new wrestler to be drafted. Watch round 1 of the MLW Open Draft at: https://youtu.be/J1-m_ XDKsFk.

“The Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane has signed exclusively with Major League Wrestling and will make his MLW debut July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena (buy tickets).

“Alex Kane is a blue chip athlete and one we’re excited to see showcase his vast arsenal of suplexes and ferocity in MLW,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer. “With Dan Lambert guiding Alex’s promising career, I expect the newest American Top Team fighter to be an impact player in MLW for years to come.”

Alex Kane’s bio is now available at: https://mlw.com/alex-kane- 2/.

Also announced as returning for the new season of MLW:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

King Mo

Gringo Loco

Live coverage of the 2021 Open Draft continues as Alicia Atout hosts round 3 next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at: http://www.youtube.com/ majorleaguewrestling.

Powell’s POV: I am unfamiliar with Kane, but he has a good look and interesting credentials. MLW is on hiatus until the July 10 event in Philadelphia. However, they are airing a weekly television show on Vice TV every Saturday at noon ET that gives viewers who are unfamiliar with the product a chance to catch up. You can also watch past Fusion episodes on the MLW YouTube page.