Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, BTI’s Iron Man match, Impact in 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju in a tables match.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Josh Alexander vs. TJP in an 60-minute Iron Man match for the X Division Championship (starts on BTI).

Powell’s POV: Impact has announced that the majority of the Iron Man match will air on BTI and will conclude during the Impact broadcast. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of D-Lo Brown. AXS is also airing the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.