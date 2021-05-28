AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s Double or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title.

-Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page.

-The Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes weigh-in.

-Eric Bischoff returns.

-Jade Cargill issues an open challenge.

-A celebration of Inner Circle’s greatest moments.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

-Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi.

-A celebration of Hikaru Shida’s one year as AEW Women’s Champion.

-A special announcement regarding the Buy In pre-show

Powell’s POV: Dynamite airs tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show was bumped from its Wednesday slot by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Join Jake Barnett for his live review Dynamite at 9CT/10ET. My usual same night audio review for Dot Net Members will be pushed back to Saturday due to having back to back shows tonight.