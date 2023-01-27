AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
-AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura in an eliminator match
-Powerhouse Hobbs in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
