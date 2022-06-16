Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Jungle Boy, Sandman, Ted Arcidi, Rezar, Paul Jones, Ultimate Warrior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the final push for Sunday’s Slammiversary event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Noam Dar and Sha Samuels vs. Wolfgang and Damon Kemp. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead to become the first MLW Featherweight Champion. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority F grade from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll (really?). B and C finished tied for second with 21 percent each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ted Arcidi is 64.

-The Sandman (James Fullington) is 59.

-Gzim Selmani, who worked as Rezar in the AOP tag team, is 28.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) is 25.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died the week of April 18, 2018.