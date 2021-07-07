Tony Khan says he didn’t pay the pyrotechnic company for AEW’s exploding barbed wire death match, comments on whether he intends to do another version of the match

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the Dan LeBatard Show on Tuesday. The following are the highlights of the interview that can be viewed below or via YouTube.com.

-Khan recalled negotiating a four-year television contract right after he completed his last appearance on the show.

-Khan spoke highly of the impact that Chris Jericho has had on AEW both in the ring and with his mind.

-Khan said Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had “almost no interest” in pro wrestling before Khan met him. Khan said Meyer has developed an interest. Khan recalled approaching Meyer about taking part in the Stadium Stampede match.

-Khan said Meyer attended the Crossroads themed edition of Dynamite back in March. Khan was told by Jaguars’ coaches and players that Meyer had fun and went nuts when Shaquille O’Neal was put through a table. Khan said Meyer wanted to meet Mike Tyson, so Khan had it filmed and used the footage on Dynamite.

-Khan said he is happy that college athletes are finally allowed to make money off their name and likeness while in school.

-The Barbed Wire Death Match featuring Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley was brought up. Khan said he was trying to be too safe and relied on pyrotechnic experts who don’t understand pro wrestling. Khan said they shit the bed and he ended up not paying them. Khan said he was refunded roughly $100,000. “These guys screwed up royally,” Khan said.

-Khan praised Omega and Moxley for working their asses off in the Barbed Wire Death Match. Khan said the match drew and was great until the explosion, so he will do another one at some point. Khan said he was pleased that the next show was so well received and did such a big number. “When you get in trouble in the wrestling business, it’s not if you make one mistake, it’s if you make a consistent pattern of making these mistakes, if you make a habit of it,” he said.

-LeBatard asked if Khan enjoys AEW more than his roles with the Jaguars and the Fulham soccer club. Khan said it’s not a fair question and he loves them all. LeBatard said pro wrestling seems to bring the child out of Khan. “It’s hard to compare them, I love them all,” Khan said.

Powell’s POV: The interview starts around the 1:54:00 mark and is a mix of AEW and NFL talk. Khan, who made the appearance to promote tonight’s Dynamite in Miami, also spoke about slowly bringing fans back to Daily’s Place during the pandemic.