By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Romero, who wrestled as Chris Youngblood, died at age 55 on Wednesday morning. The cause of death is believed to be liver and kidney failure, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: The news of Romero’s death was announced by his brother Ricky Romero Jr., who wrestled as Ricky Youngblood Jr. My condolences go out to the Romero family, as well as his friends and fans.