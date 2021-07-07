XFL relaunch pushed back to 2023

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The XFL will not relaunch will not take place in 2022 as originally planned. The football league announced that that the new plan is for the relaunch to occur in the spring of 2023 under the new ownership group that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dani Garcia. Read more at ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: In related news, the Canadian Football League announced that it is no longer pursuing a formal working partnership with the XFL. Only time will tell whether the XFL will work under new ownership, but I see it as a positive that they are taking their time rather than rushing into the relaunch.