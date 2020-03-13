AEW announces additional postponements of Dynamite events

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling announced postponements for the Dynamite events that were scheduled for April 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and St. Louis, Missouri on April 8. The Milwaukee event has been moved to October 28 at the UWM Panther Arena. The St. Louis show will now be held on October 7 at Chaifetz Arena.

Powell’s POV: AEW is offering fans a refund at the point of purchase for both events or fans can keep their tickets for the new dates. AEW also listed that they will be broadcasting Dynamite live on April 1 and April 8, but they have yet to announce a host venue for upcoming shows aside from Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The company’s plan of having fans attend that show could be in jeopardy, as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry signed a declaration of emergency for Duval County that resulted in the closing TIAA Bank Field and the suspension of permits for large gatherings.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020



