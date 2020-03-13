WWE Raw moved to the Performance Center, no fans allowed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially moved Monday’s Raw television show to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. No fans will be permitted to attend the event. Raw was previously scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s PPG Paints Arena.

Powell’s POV: The WWE PC may be home to a number of WWE events for at least a few weeks, though only tonight’s Smackdown and Monday’s Raw have officially been announced for the venue. The Pittsburgh mayor declared a state of emergency and prohibited all gatherings of more than 250 people that will go into effect on Monday morning, so WWE could have run Raw at PPG Paints Arena with fans in attendance.

Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hjYwoQHDw6 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2020



