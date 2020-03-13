What's happening...

WWE Raw moved to the Performance Center, no fans allowed

March 13, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially moved Monday’s Raw television show to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. No fans will be permitted to attend the event. Raw was previously scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s PPG Paints Arena.

Powell’s POV: The WWE PC may be home to a number of WWE events for at least a few weeks, though only tonight’s Smackdown and Monday’s Raw have officially been announced for the venue. The Pittsburgh mayor declared a state of emergency and prohibited all gatherings of more than 250 people that will go into effect on Monday morning, so WWE could have run Raw at PPG Paints Arena with fans in attendance.


