WWE sets rules for the WWE Draft

WWE issued the following press release to announce the rules and pools for the WWE Draft.

The WWE Draft will get underway this Friday, Oct. 9 on SmackDown and conclude Monday, Oct. 12 on Raw. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will once again preside over both nights of selections.

The rules and Superstar pools have now been finalized for the 2020 WWE Draft and can be found below:

Over 60 Male Superstars, Female Superstars and Tag Teams have been placed into the 2020 WWE Draft.

More than 20 Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Friday night and more than 30 Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Monday night.

Due to the length of each show, for every two picks that SmackDown selects, Raw will get three picks.

Tag Teams will count as one pick unless FOX or USA Network, in conjunction with WWE Officials, wants to pick one Superstar from the team.

Any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

WWE Superstars have been split into eligible pools for the Friday and Monday episodes of the WWE Draft. Here is the breakdown of who is available for selection each night:

FRIDAY

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Dana Brooke

Humberto Carrillo

Elias

Angel Garza

Drew Gulak

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

Mickie James

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Drew McIntyre

Murphy

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Naomi

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Roman Reigns

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Mandy Rose

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Shorty G

AJ Styles

Jey Uso

MONDAY

Andrade

Bayley

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan

Carmella

King Corbin

Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair

Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay

Lana

Keith Lee

The Miz & John Morrison

Riddick Moss

Natalya

Titus O’Neil

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

R-Truth

RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)

Matt Riddle

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Peyton Royce

Arturo Ruas

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Braun Strowman

Tamina

Akira Tozawa

Zelina Vega

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn

Don’t miss this WWE Draft on Friday, Oct. 9 at 8/7 C on FOX and Monday, Oct. 12 at 8/7 C on USA Network to see where your favorite Superstars are headed.

Powell’s POV: So Raw or Smackdown can draft the Retribution faction that has vowed to destroy WWE, or the faction that was just signed to WWE contracts can once again become free agents if they go undrafted. That silliness aside, the rules are very similar to the structure used last year.



