AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. KiLynn King and Savannah Evans

-Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Top Flight

-Anna Jay vs. Katalina Perez

-Ricky Starks vs. VSK

-Aaron Solow vs. Sonny Kiss

-Jersey Muscle and Danny Limelight vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt

-Darby Allin vs. Alex Chamberlain

-“The Hybrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

-Dark Order 10 vs. Sean Maluta

-Brian Cage vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Matt Sydal vs. Lee Johnson

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster

-Nick Comoroto vs. Will Hobbs

-Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hirsch

Powell's POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Wednesday morning.



