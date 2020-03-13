NXT TV home Full Sail University suspends group events through April

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Full Sail University announced Friday that it is suspending classes and labs beginning Monday. As part of the changes caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the university has also suspended all group of events on campus through the end of April. Read the official statement at Go.fullsail.edu/coronavirus.

Powell’s POV: This would seem to indicate that Full Sail University will not be available to serve as the host for NXT television events through April. Wednesday’s NXT television show was held at the WWE Performance Center due to another scheduled event at Full Sail. NXT was slated to return to Full Sail this week, but it looks like the show will need to be held at the WWE Performance Center through at least April.



