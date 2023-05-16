5/16 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade in NXT Women’s Title tournament matches, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar and guest Dragon Lee

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 16, 2023 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley in a first round match of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament. The match started off with a collar and elbow that Jade dominated. Henley dominated the next collar and elbow after Jade did a “Ha” like Nelson from the Simpsons. Henley hit Jade with an atomic drop slam and baseball slide punch. Henley hit Jade with a chop and suplex for a two count. Jade came back with a few knees in the corner and a leg submission on the ropes.

Jade hit Henley with a springboard stomp to the legs for a two count. Jade tangled Henley in the ropes and gave her a series of chops and running dropkick for a two count. Jade put Henley in an Indian Deathlock. The picture-in-picture showed Duke Hudson and the NXT Women’s Locker Room watching the match in the locker room (Random Duke Hudson). Henley rallied back with right hands.

Henley hit Jade with a Flying Jalapeno. Henley hit Jade with a twisting Blockbuster for a two count. Jade reversed a suplex into a knee. Henley reversed Dirty Deeds and hit Jade with a Shining Wizard. Jade rolled to ringside after Henley sold a hamstring injury. Jade chop blocked Henley when Henley reentered the ring. Jade hit Henley with a Dirty Deeds DDT for the win.

Cora Jade defeated Fallon Henley via pinfall in 5:05 to advance to the Semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

Vic Joseph introduced the updated bracket with one more first round match left in the tournament. Lyra Vallkyria and Cora Jade jawed at ringside. Joseph announced Jade vs. Valkyria in a semi-final match next week…

John’s Thoughts: Better match than I would expect given it was only around 5 minutes with the outcome not in doubt. This was Jade’s best match in NXT since returning from her long layoff and Henley has the reputation of making her opponents look good. Henley is someone to look out for in 2023 given a lot of NXT’s female veterans were shipped off to Raw and Smackdown. More TV spots are open and Henley is a good worker along with having a good personality (which was taking a bit of a hit when she was looking like a bad friend when screwing up her stuff with Jensen).

Back in the locker room, Kiana James called Thea Hail a “fan” and called herself a superstar. Hail mocked James for losing last week. Duke Hudson, Chase U’s substitute teacher, approved Hail’s request to face James later on. James said she’ll kick Kiana’s ass…

Tyler Bate were meditating in their smoke hotbox locker room. Lee and Bate were jumped by The Dyad. Ava and Joe Gacy also showed up. Gacy gave Lee a few words and then slammed his head into a locker. Gacy was sporting his yellow sunglasses that he’s been wearing recently…[c]

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams pulled up in a slick looking sports car. They were both shirtless. Trick and Melo entered the Performance Center and made their entrance to the ring. Melo took a mic and gave Trick props for bringing the business to Bron Breakker. Melo was sporting kinesio tape. Melo talked about how Bron is not the same as from Stand and Deliver, but neither is Melo.

Melo said that in Bron’s yard they may bark, but in Melo’s they bite. Melo called out Bron to face him right now like a real one. Trick called Bron “Big Booty Bad Bron”. Instead of Bron coming out, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak made their entrance to Dempsey’s theme. Gulak said that Melo’s and Trick’s sit-in is over. Gulak said he doesn’t care about their business.

Dempsey took exception to Trick and Melo dismissing them in the hallway after they found out their match this week got cancelled. A “Willie Wonka” chant ensued because Dempsey looks like Gene Wilder. Dempsey corpsed a bit because the chant caught him off guard. Melo said while they chant “Willie Wonka” to Dempsey, they chant “Meloooooo” to him. Trick called Dempsey “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

Trick proposed an impromptu match between the two teams in the ring now. The heels refused and tried to jump Trick and Melo. Melo and Trick cleared Gulak and Dempsey from the ring….

John’s Thoughts: Fun segment to showcase the champion while also giving Baby Regal a bit of TV time. I did crack up at the Gene Wilder jokes and credit to the four men in the ring for improvising on the spot to adjust to the chant. Dempsey looking like William Regal and Gene Wilder’s lovechild might lead to something character wise once he gains more experience.

The show cut to Dijak in his dark tape recording room. He was about to cut one of his promo, but he was met at the table by Ilja Dragunov. Ilja said that Dijak is obsessed with breaking him. Ilja said he’s invincible and unbreakable. Dijak said Ilja likes taking pain, but Dijak likes to deliver it. Ilja said that pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional. Dijak said there’s no man alive he can’t break. Ilja said he invites Dijak to try. The cinematic ended with a staredown…

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile made their entrance…[c]