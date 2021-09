CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Nathan Frazer vs. Teoman in a Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament match, Amale vs. Emilia McKenzie, Blair Davenport vs. Nina Samuels, Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs. Dan Maloney and Andy Wild, and more (23:41)…

Click here for the September 3 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.