“Young Rock” season two premiere viewership count

March 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The season one finale of “Young Rock” delivered 2.552 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.363 million viewers who watched the season one finale on May 4, 2021. A special Christmas episode delivered 3.06 million viewers on December 15, 2021.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s “Young Rock” drew a 0.43 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was down from the season one finale’s 0.52 rating in the same demo. The series premiere delivered 5.034 million viewers for NBC on February 16, 2021.

