CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest edition of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast features host John Poz and Dot Net’s Jason Powell. Listen to the free show below or at Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast..

Powell’s POV: John and I had a wide ranging conversation about topics related mostly to WWE and AEW. Thanks to John for having me back and I hope you’ll check out his podcast.