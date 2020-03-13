WWE Backstage on hiatus due to cautionary reasons

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FS1 announced that it is putting its daily studio shows on hiatus through at least March 20 “out of an abundance of caution.” As such, there will not be a new edition of WWE Backstage on Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: The Fox PR statement listed “daily” shows, but the WWE on Fox Twitter page was quick to point out that WWE Backstage is included despite being a weekly series. We’ll let you know when Fox makes the call to bring back its studio shows.

This includes #WWEBackstage. We will be sure to update the @WWE Universe as soon as we know more https://t.co/1SubBK1KMe — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 13, 2020



