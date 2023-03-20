Andy Kaufman added to the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE announced that late comedian Andy Kaufman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. Variety.com reports that Kaufman’s inductor has not been determined.

Powell’s POV: Jerry Lawler would be the obvious choice, but it’s unclear whether he’s healthy enough to take part in the ceremony after suffering a stroke in February. It would be a terrific moment if Lawler is able to appear in any capacity at the ceremony on March 31 in Los Angeles. Either way, it’s great to see Kaufman inducted despite his lack of involvement with the company. In fact, Vincent J McMahon famously passed on using Kaufman, which led to Kaufman taking his act to Memphis, where he and Lawler had their legendary program.