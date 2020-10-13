WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The “season premiere” featuring a WWE Universal Championship match, New Day farewell, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship
-Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy
-“New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura
Powell’s POV: The show is billed as the season premiere and will also have a 30-minute Kickoff Show on Fox. Smackdown be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for me live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment