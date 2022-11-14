WWE Raw in Louisville (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, LA Park, Samuray Del Sol, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sara Amato, Sunil Singh, Disco Inferno, Elektra, Nick Bockwinkel, Big Daddy, Eddie Guerrero, Rufus Jones, Matt Cappotelli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. The show will continue the build to the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-LA Park (Adolfo Ibarra) is 57 today.

-WWE Performance Center head trainer Matt Bloom is 50 today. He worked as Tensai, Jason Albert, Prince Albert, Albert, A-Train, Giant Barnard, Baldo, among other names during his in-ring career.

-Samuray Del Sol (Emanuel Rodriguez) is 36 day. He worked as Kalisto in WWE.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel died on November 14, 2015 at age 80 from undisclosed causes.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree was born on November 14, 1930. He died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.

-NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi turned 46 on Sunday.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato turned 42 on Sunday. She wrestled as Sara Del Rey.

-Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Eddie Guerrero died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rufus R. Jones (Carey Lloyd) died of a heart attack on November 13, 1993 at age 60.

-Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) is 55.

-Elektra (Donna Adamo) is 52.

-The late Matt Cappotelli was born on November 12, 1979. He died at age 38 following a battle with brain cancer on June 29, 2018.