NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Championship

-Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

-Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes contract signing for the NXT North American Championship match

-Shawn Michaels issues a statement regarding the NXT Deadline premium live event

-Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

-Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).