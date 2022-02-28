AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Lance Archer.

-Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl.

-LMK, Kayla Sparks, and Paris Van Dale vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante.

-Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue.

Powell's POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.