AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian.
-Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Lance Archer.
-Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl.
-LMK, Kayla Sparks, and Paris Van Dale vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante.
-Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
