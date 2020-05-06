05/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 109): Chris Van Vliet on interviewing pro wrestlers and celebrities, his pro wrestling training, his one-show run with AEW, being named Cosmo’s Most Eligible Bachelor, swimming with an alligator, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, being named Cosmo’s Most Eligible Bachelor, swimming with an alligator, taking Gangrel’s finisher, and much more. Plus, stick around after the interview for the 2019 WWE Money in the Bank audio review hosted by Jason Powell and Jake Barnett…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 109) and guest Chris Van Vliet.

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

