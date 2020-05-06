WWE on FS1 viewership for features on Ric Flair, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Four WWE historical shows aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for each episode, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-Ric Flair’s Best Matches: 157,000

-Edge’s Best WrestleMania Matches: 213,000

-Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches: 255,000

-Roman Reigns’ Best WrestleMania Matches: 198,000

Powell’s POV: The shows are listed in the order in which they aired with the Flair episode starting at 6CT/7ET and the three hour shows all leading into WWE Backstage. Unfortunately, WWE Backstage failed to crack the top 150 cable ratings again this week.



