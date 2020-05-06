What's happening...

5/6 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut

May 6, 2020

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV
Taped April 29, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University
Aired May 6, 2020 on USA Network

The show will begin at the top of the hour…


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.