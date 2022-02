CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW will debut in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena on Friday, June 3 with a live edition of AEW Rampage. The Young Bucks announced the news on the latest edition of Being The Elite.

Powell’s POV: The Rampage show is AEW’s first announced event in California. Ontario is 37 miles away from Los Angeles, and a shorter drive to the Bucks’ home in Rancho Cucamonga, California.