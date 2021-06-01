WWE elects Nick Khan, Steve Koonin, and Connor Schell to its Board of Directors

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce three new members of its Board of Directors.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Steve Koonin, Connor Schell and Nick Khan have been elected to its Board of Directors.

“The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its Board with some of the most accomplished executives in media,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “With such proven track records across our industry, we look forward to their insight and contributions as members of our Board.”

Koonin is the Chief Executive Officer of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, a position he has held since April 2014. Previously, Koonin served as the President of Turner Entertainment Networks overseeing TNT, TBS, truTV and TCM, following a 14-year run with The Coca-Cola Company where he led marketing and advertising operations.

Schell is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of a new unscripted content venture announced with Chernin Entertainment. An award-winning producer of film and television, Schell previously served as Executive Vice President, Content at ESPN. In that role, he was responsible for the development and production globally of all live event, studio, and original content across ESPN’s platforms, products and services.

Khan has served as WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer since August 2020. Previously, Khan was Co-Head of the Television Department at Creative Artists Agency LLC (CAA), where he represented top broadcasters while also helping to negotiate billions of dollars in media rights deals on behalf of WWE, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Top Rank Boxing. Khan was a practicing attorney prior to becoming an agent.

Powell’s POV: Khan has quickly become one of the most powerful people in the company and thus in all of pro wrestling. As such, it’s no surprise to see him elected to the board. Khan is widely regarded as the man behind all of the company’s recent office changes.