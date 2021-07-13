Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy welcome their first daughter

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Reby Hardy and AEW wrestler Matt Hardy announced the birth of their fourth child. Ever “Eevee” Moore Hardy arrived on Sunday and is the couple’s first daughter. They also have three sons Maxel, Wolfgang, and Bartholomew. The announcement was made via USmagazine.com and includes a photo of the family and details about the outdoor home birth.

Powell’s POV: I never wondered how different my life would be had I been born outdoors until now. Thanks for nothing, Mom and Dad! In all seriousness, congratulations to the entire Hardy family on the new arrival.