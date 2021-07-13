NWA Video: NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 press conference

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA held a press conference on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri to promote the return of Wrestling at the Chase, including the August 28-29 NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 pay-per-view events. Watch the video below or via the NWA YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, Mickie James, Trevor Murdoch, and Kamille also spoke at the press conference, and Crimson and Matthew Mims were also in attendance. The NWA will also hold television tapings at the Khorassan Ballroom. James announced that the NWA Women’s Championship will be defended at the Empowerrr event along with a tournament. She announced that Tootie Lynn, who was also in attendance, will be in the tournament. The winner of the tournament will face the NWA Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73.