WWE Raw viewership for the final ThunderDome edition and the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.609 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from the 1.472 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show ran on the day most businesses observed the Independence Day holiday in the United States. The better comparison is the 1.570 million viewers the show drew the previous week, which last night’s Raw also topped. Raw delivered a .43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .49 rating, but down from the .49 rating drawn for the June 28 edition. The July 13, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.561 million viewers for the Extreme Rules go-home edition.