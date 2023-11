IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Carmella and Corey Graves welcomed their son Dimitri Paul Polinsky on Wednesday. “Well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day),” Carmella wrote on Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the new parents. Sixty hours in labor?!? Wow. This is Carmella’s first child, while Graves has three children from a previous relationship.