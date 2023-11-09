Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham for the Impact World Championship

-Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media Championship

-Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo

-Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

-Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).