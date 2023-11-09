ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Angelico for the ROH Championship

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Heidi Howitzer in a Proving Ground match

-Billie Starkz vs. Rachael Ellering

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Charlette Renegade

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).