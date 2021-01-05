ROH re-signs Bandido

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced the re-signing of Bandido on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Bandido surprised a lot of people when he passed on other offers to sign with ROH last time around. He’s a very talented wrestler and while he holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, here’s hoping that ROH pushes him more aggressively now that he’s back under contract.