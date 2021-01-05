WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the first show of 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.013 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.915 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 3.303 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Smackdown benefitted greatly from an NFL game that served as a lead-in, whereas this week’s show ran opposite a college football playoff game that topped 18 million viewers on ESPN. For comparison sake, the December 18 edition of Smackdown delivered 2.206 million viewers. Friday’s Smackdown won the night in the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics, and the men 18-49 demo in the broadcast network ratings. The numbers for last night’s Raw show are expected to be released on Wednesday morning due to the holidays.