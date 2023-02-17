Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s No Surrender go-home show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball for the X Division Championship

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in a non-title match

-Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer compete in Beat the Clock Challenge matches

-Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemora vs. Deaner and Callihan

-Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s Impact will serve as the go-home show for the No Surrender, which will stream the next night as an online pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Jonathan Gresham. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).