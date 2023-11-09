Ricochet and NXT’s Fallon Henley reportedly placed in concussion protocol

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestlers Ricochet and Fallon Henley have both been placed in concussion protocol. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Ricochet doesn’t remember much of the four-way match on Raw. Ricochet landed on his head while performing a huracanrana. He made it through the match, but he kicked out while being pinned by Ivar when the plan was for Ivar to pin him while Miz simultaneously pinned Bronson Reed. Henley was injured during a match with Tiffany Stratton on Tuesday’s NXT television show.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing both wrestlers a quick recovery. Ricochet appeared a bit loopy after he landed on his head, so I’m surprised he was allowed to continue. Meanwhile, it looked like Stratton partially landed on Fallon’s head when she performed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever finishing move that ended the match.