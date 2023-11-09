H20 Wrestling “Unchartered Territory” results: Vetter’s review of Alec Price vs. Matt Makowski for the IWTV Heavyweight Title, Austin Luke vs. Ryan Redfield for the H20 Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

H20 Wrestling “Unchartered Territory”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

October 28, 2023 in Williamstown, N.J. at H2O Wrestling Center

This show was held in their training school and the crowd is maybe 75. They are calling this “season 5, episode 1,” so this is kicking off a new season. This is a short six-match show but we have title belts from multiple promotions on the line. Brandon Kirk and “The Struggles” provided commentary.

* Marcus Mathers came out first, with three different title belts, and proclaimed he is “the best that H20 has to offer.” Austin Luke came out and he has the H20 title belt, and he said that by that definition, he is the best in the building. Then, out came Alec Price, and he has his IWTV title belt! Price said these two “are talking nothing but gahhbage.” He said their belts are “regional titles compared to my world championship.” Out came Adam Priest and he has his Action Wrestling title belt! Avery Good, dressed in a suit, rolled into the ring. He says he’s the director of the championship committee. He told Priest he has a title match … right now!

1. Adam Priest defeated Lucky 13 to retain the Action Wrestling Championship at 9:09. Priest represents the Georgia-based Action Wrestling and I compare him to Jaime Noble, as he’s a great mat-based wrestler but rather short. Lucky 13 is taller with a receding hairline. They immediately brawled to the floor. In the ring, Priest hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 2:30. Priest put a trash can over Lucky 13’s head and he punched at the trash can; that seems like it would hurt Priest far more than Lucky 13. Lucky 13 hit a springboard stunner move for a nearfall at 6:00. Priest hit an Alabama Slam. They brawled back to the floor. Priest flipped Lucky 13 off the corner and onto a pile of debris on the floor at 8:30; that seemed like a very hard landing. As Lucky 13 got into the ring, Priest grabbed him and hit a DDT for the pin. Okay brawl.

* We quickly saw close-ups of the commentary team. When the camera pans back to the ring, two long ropes are hanging from the ceiling. I don’t think I’m going to like this…

2. Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jay Lyon, Rocket, Brayden Toon, and G.C. Everson in a five-way scramble at 5:57. Rocket is a thin Black man; think Kofi’s hair and Lio Rush’s frame. Toon is the heavyset New South (Alabama) wrestler that I compare to a young Kevin Owens for his athleticism to go with that physique. Everson is a heavyset brawler. Lyon is the masked member of The Mane Event; strange to see him without Midas Black. The match got underway with five guys even though Deklan Grant was listed as being in this match, too. Toon hit a running Shooting Star Press. Lloyd hit a running stunner.

Rocket hit a top-rope 450 Splash, then an impressive flip dive to the floor on everyone. Toon hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 2:30. Lyon hit an Asai moonsault. In the ring, Toon hit a Swanton Bomb. Rocket hit a flipping stunner out of the corner. Lloyd hit a stunner on Lyon. Lloyd grabbed the rope hanging from the ceiling and swung from it; the problem is I feel he got their SLOWER than if he had just ran. Rocket held the rope and hit a flip kick. Rocket hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer. Rocket swung across the ring but got caught in the ropes. Lloyd grabbed Rocket and nailed the Cop Killah backslide driver to pin him. Good action but I truly don’t see how the ropes aided anyone here.

3. Marcus Mathers defeated Dyln McKay to retain the Expect the Unexpected Keys to the East Championship at 22:58. These two are regular tag partners as “Wasted Youth,” but they are squaring off here for this EtU title. An intense lockup to open. Mathers hit a dropkick and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a series of kneestrikes to the spine and kept McKay grounded. Dyln fired back with a neckbreaker over his knee, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 5:30 and a mule kick to the chest. They brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, Mathers hit a suplex and they were both down at 11:00. McKay hit a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a tornado DDT.

Marcus hit a Helluva Kick to the back of the head, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:30. McKay hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor. In the ring, he hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 17:00, then a swinging Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mathers nailed a top-rope superplex, but McKay immediately hit a twisting suplex into the corner, and they were both down at 20:30. They began trading stiff forearm strikes. McKay nailed a Pele Kick and a Poison Rana. Dyln hit a second Poison Rana. They fought on the ring apron, where Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver. In the ring, Mathers hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. A really good match between two guys that know each other well. They hugged afterward.

* We saw Stretch running backstage. He’s small and scrawny.

4. Anthrax defeated Stretch in a “Deathmatch Discovery Gauntlet” at 13:24. These two brawled out of the back to ringside. Anthrax is bald with a beard and wore a black singlet. There is a glass pane with barbed wire taped to it. Yuck. They jabbed each other in the head with weapons and were both bleeding. This is gross. Anthrax tossed Stretch through a glass pane, which I guess ends this match; I tuned it out when they began stabbing each other in the head.

5. Austin Luke defeated Ryan Redfield to retain the H20 Championship at 8:14. I’ve seen Luke a few times and I always compare him to Cameron Grimes. I don’t think I’ve seen Redfield; he is bald and heavyset and wore a red singlet and reminds me a bit of D’Lo Brown. Luke hit some kicks and was in charge early on. Redfield hit a forward Finlay Roll, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. Luke hit a German Suplex into the corner, then a basement dropkick. Redfield fired back with a discus clothesline and a twisting uranage for a nearfall at 7:00. Luke hit a rebound lariat and a Go To Sleep kneestrike for the pin out of nowhere. Solid match.

6. Alec Price vs. Matt Makowski for the IWTV Heavyweight Title ended in a draw at 14:00. Makowski is the MMA fighter who recently returned from an ACL tear — he wears a large knee brace — and I’ve been impressed with him. Price hit an enzuigiri and a springboard crossbody block. Matt applied a crossarm breaker at 1:30. He switched to a rear-naked choke and kept Price grounded. Price hit a half-nelson suplex at 5:30 and fired up. Matt hit a shotgun dropkick, then a second-rope superplex at 7:30, and he grounded Alec some more. Matt hit a release German Suplex at 9:00.

Alec tied Matt in the Tree of Woe and hit a pair of doublestomps to the chest for a nearfall. Price hit some superkicks and his running kneestrikes in the corner, then his second-rope leg lariat, then his Blockbuster for a nearfall at 11:30. Price set up for the Surprise Kick, but Matt blocked it. Alec hit a back suplex and a clothesline. Alec dove over the top rope onto Makowski. They fought on the top rope, and Makowski applied a crossarm breaker to the mat at 14:00. However, almost immediately, the lights went out! When they came back on, Krule was in the ring, and he had the Undertaker’s urn! Matt Tremont also got on the ring, wearing a mask. Krule and Tremont beat up everyone and the ref called for the bell.

Other wrestlers hopped in the ring to fight them but they were taken out by Tremont and Krule. This was a bit over the top with some of the reactions. The commentators were baffled as to why Krule and Tremont were beating everyone up. Tremont grabbed the mic and said “welcome to hell.” The crowd booed and the show immediately ended.

Final Thoughts: A really good Wasted Youth matchup, but not a surprise that Mathers won. The main event was really good until the non-finish. Boy, it was a flat finish with this crowd, too. I’d definitely recommend checking out those top two matches. The show-opening segment with all those champs one-upping each other was really, cool, too.