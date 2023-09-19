WWE Raw rating opposite two NFL games

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.331 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.353 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.40 rating.

Powell’s POV: The NFL competition will remain strong with two more games airing simultaneously against Raw next week (the games have one-hour start time differences). The September 19, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.593 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite two NFL games.