Tony Khan on why he addressed the Chicago fans after firing CM Punk, the legend who praised his speech

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan spoke with Insider.com’s Jason Guerrasio and was asked about why he opted to address the Chicago crowd from the stage regarding his decision to fire CM Punk. “You can’t see everybody’s face from the center of the ring,” Khan said. “You have to choose one side of the crowd to face when you’re in the ring. And I wanted to be able to see everybody. I felt like, I’m not a wrestler and I don’t need to be in the ring, and for this moment, I thought I would just sit down and talk to everybody. That’s why I brought out a chair.

“And when I was done and walked backstage, the first person I saw was Ricky Steamboat and he said, ‘That was great, you turned the crowd. You turned them around. That’s so hard to do, and you did it.’ I felt I at least owed that much to the wrestlers and the fans, to go out there and talk to everybody.” Read more at Insider.com.

Powell’s POV: It was a good move for Khan to address the crowd. I also liked that he took ownership of the decision to fire Punk as opposed to passing the buck. The interview also focuses on Khan’s hectic schedule with his AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham soccer club responsibilities. Khan takes pride in working a ridiculous number of hours each week. While his work ethic is admirable, as someone who also works too many hours, I can say that the possibility of Khan burning out is concerning.