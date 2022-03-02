AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan to make a major announcement.

-Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for the final spot in the Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

-Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW Rampage will be live on Friday from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, which also plays host to Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville or the weekend events in Orlando. If you are going to these events or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com