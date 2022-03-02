What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: Two title matches and a Last Man Standing match set for Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock themed show

March 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship.

-LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Lash Legend’s Lashing Out talkshow with guest Nikkita Lyons.

Powell’s POV: There was no indication as to whether the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches will take place on this episode. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

