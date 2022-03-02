ROH Supercard of Honor matches and talent announcements

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on April 1 in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defend the ROH Tag Titles.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Alex Zayne.

Powell’s POV: Ian Riccaboni announced the Strickland vs. Zayne match, and the additions of Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack to the card during a Facebook Live video on Tuesday. Denise Salcedo was also announced as a special guest host for the WrestleMania weekend event.