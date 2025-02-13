ROH Global Wars set for Saturday’s show in Australia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced the following matches will be held at Saturday’s Global Wars in Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

-Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Lee Moriarty vs. Robbie Eagles for the ROH Pure Championship

-“The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Bandido, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum

Powell’s POV: These matches will be taped at the AEW Grand Slam Australia event on Saturday. It’s unclear whether the Global Wars matches are being taped for an episode of ROH on HonorClub or if they will stream as a standalone show on the streaming service. We are looking for reports from the taping. If you are going to AEW Grand Slam Australia and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.