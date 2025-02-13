TNA Impact preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship

-Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans for the Knockouts Title

-Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

-Xia Brookside vs. Cora Jade

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on January 24 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA will be live next week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).