ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show with matches taped on the Jericho Cruise

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Komander vs. Nick Wayne for the ROH TV Title

-AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington in a Proving Ground match

-Harley Cameron vs. Billie Starkz

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson

-Ricochet vs. Serpentico

-Mason Madden vs. Jay Lethal

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped January 31, 2025 on the Jericho Cruise. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).