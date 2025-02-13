AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Hangman Page meet face-to-face

-“The Ops” Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. The February 22 edition of Collision will be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).