AEW Grand Slam Australia lineup: The for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Grand Slam event that will be held on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

-Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship

-Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Adam Copeland and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl

Powell’s POV: AEW Grand Slam was originally scheduled to be held at Suncorp Stadium, but the show was moved due to light initial ticket sales. The Grand Slam themed edition of Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max on same day tape delay at 9:30CT/10ET or immediately following NBA All-Star Saturday coverage. Join me for my live review of the show, and Will Pruett’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).