TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Akio Sato, Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Bey, Angelo Mosca

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akio Sato is 72.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) is 63.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) is 54.

-Chris Bey is 29. Bey is still recovering from an undisclosed, yet obviously very serious injury. You can add to his recovery fund via his GoFundMe Page.

-The late Angelo Mosca was born on February 13, 1937. He died at age 84 on November 6, 2021.